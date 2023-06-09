Celine Naef will face Veronika Kudermetova next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. Naef is +1800 to win at Autotron Rosmalen.

Naef at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Naef's Next Match

After defeating Catherine McNally 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, Naef will play Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 10:15 AM ET.

Naef Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Naef beat No. 62-ranked McNally, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Through one tournament over the past year, Naef is 0-1 and has yet to win a title.

Through one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Naef has played 21.0 games per match. She won 38.1% of them.

Naef, over the past 12 months, has won 50.0% of her service games and 27.3% of her return games.

