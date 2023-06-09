The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .227 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

In 60.0% of his 55 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings