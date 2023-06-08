Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 66 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.336/.455 so far this season.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .253/.329/.443 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (7-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kelly has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 18th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 2 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Red Sox May. 28 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Josiah Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .304/.391/.546 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 4-for-5 3 1 2 7 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 64 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .279/.341/.480 slash line on the season.

Marte has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 7 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.