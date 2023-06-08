The Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) will square off on Thursday, June 8 at Nationals Park, with Merrill Kelly starting for the Diamondbacks and Josiah Gray toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 19, or 67.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Nationals have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.