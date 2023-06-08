Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will take the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and starter Merrill Kelly on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Nationals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 16 of its 38 games, or 42.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 28 of its 60 chances.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 13-15 13-15 12-20 17-20 8-15

