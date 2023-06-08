Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (24.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (12.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 14 of 50 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

