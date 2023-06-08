Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.397) and OPS (.749) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 110th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 42 of 58 games this season (72.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Meneses has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), with two or more runs three times (5.2%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|24 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|11 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 18th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
