After batting .243 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .270 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.

In 23 games this season (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 26 19 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

