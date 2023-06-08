Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .243 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .270 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- In 23 games this season (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|19 (59.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.33 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8).
