C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .227 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this season (60.0%), including nine multi-hit games (16.4%).
- In 10.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (29.1%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
