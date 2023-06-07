The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-3) 214.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-3.5) 214.5 -167 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 28.5 -120 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -115 17.4
Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3
Bruce Brown 10.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Nuggets -274 -5000
Heat +225 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.