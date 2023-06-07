Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 65 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .281/.337/.455 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .258/.335/.452 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Davies Stats

Zach Davies (0-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fifth start of the season.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 vs. Red Sox May. 27 3.1 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 8 4.1 5 5 5 3 4 at Dodgers Apr. 2 5.0 4 1 1 4 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 59 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.382/.525 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .310/.359/.550 slash line so far this year.

Gurriel has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.