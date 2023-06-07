Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 48 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 258 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .328.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 419 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.473 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-5) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Mike Soroka 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.