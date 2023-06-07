Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-35) matching up at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 7.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 20 of 51 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (258 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule