Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-35) matching up at Nationals Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 7.
The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Patrick Corbin (4-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won 20 of 51 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (258 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|June 9
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Mike Soroka
|June 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Mike Soroka
|June 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
