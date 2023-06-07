Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 32 of 53 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (34.0%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 18 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.7%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings