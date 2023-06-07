Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .238 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 19 games this season (38.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 games this season (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings