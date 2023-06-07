The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .258 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Candelario has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 16 times (28.1%).

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.1% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 25 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings