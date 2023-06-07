The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .265 with 24 walks and 25 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 158th in slugging.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in one of 57 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 23 of 57 games (40.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 26 18 (58.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings