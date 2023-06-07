C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .232 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
