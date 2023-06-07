Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- hitting .219 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .213 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (25.5%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
