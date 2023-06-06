The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) visit the Washington Nationals (25-34) to open a three-game series at Nationals Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Nationals a series loss to the Phillies.

The probable starters are Tommy Henry (3-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jake Irvin (1-3) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (3-1, 3.73 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-3, 5.67 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Over six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.

Irvin is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Irvin enters the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks will send Henry (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.73, a 1.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Henry has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Tommy Henry vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.391) and 46 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 6-for-22 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

