The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25) will rely on Corbin Carroll when they visit Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (25-34) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, June 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (3-1, 3.73 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-3, 5.67 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 17-23 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

