Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Tommy Henry, who is expected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 46 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with 253 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 414 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Irvin has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Mike Soroka 6/10/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Mike Soroka 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Jake Irvin Bryce Elder

