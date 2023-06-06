The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.209 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .278 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

In 75.9% of his games this season (44 of 58), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 27 21 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

