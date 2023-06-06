Joey Meneses and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421.

Meneses has recorded a hit in 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (33.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 56 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 25 23 (74.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 10 (32.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

