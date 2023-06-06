Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Meneses and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421.
- Meneses has recorded a hit in 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (33.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 56 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored in 22 games this year (39.3%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|10 (32.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
