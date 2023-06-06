Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 56 hits, batting .260 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.7% of his games this year (34 of 56), with at least two hits 16 times (28.6%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (17.9%).
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season (23 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (9.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
