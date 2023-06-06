Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .269 with 23 walks and 25 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 157th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 37 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in one of 56 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven home a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
- In 23 games this year (41.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.73 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
