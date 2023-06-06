The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .237 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 25 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings