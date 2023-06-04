The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is hitting .271 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Garrett has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (13.3%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
.217 AVG .333
.280 OBP .368
.261 SLG .472
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 7
5/2 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 14
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Phillies are sending Suarez (0-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
