Sunday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .294.
  • In six of 10 games this year (60.0%), Adams has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (30.0%), Adams has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
.250 AVG .182
.250 OBP .250
.333 SLG .455
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
4/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.