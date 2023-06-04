Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on June 4, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jeimer Candelario and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .264/.333/.462 so far this season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.336/.444 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 30
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|5.0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Cubs
|May. 19
|2.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has collected 70 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .310/.352/.496 on the season.
- Castellanos will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|4-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|11
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .288/.325/.397 so far this season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
