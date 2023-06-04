Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (25-33) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (26-32) at 1:35 PM ET (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (0-2) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (2-3) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 12 of 30 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (250 total runs).

The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule