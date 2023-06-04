On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington with 56 hits, batting .264 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this season (34 of 55), with multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).
  • In 12.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.1% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
30 GP 25
17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.