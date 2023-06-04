Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Call -- hitting .188 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .206.
- In 50.9% of his games this season (27 of 53), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven home a run in 14 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (48.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.