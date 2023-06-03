Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has five doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .263.
- Garrett has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Garrett has driven in a run in four games this year (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.217
|AVG
|.333
|.280
|OBP
|.368
|.261
|SLG
|.472
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|7
|5/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.