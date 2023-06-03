The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)



Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett has five doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .263.
  • Garrett has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in four games this year (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
.217 AVG .333
.280 OBP .368
.261 SLG .472
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 7
5/2 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 14
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
