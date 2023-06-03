The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-1 with a double last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has five doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .263.

Garrett has picked up a hit in 55.2% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Garrett has driven in a run in four games this year (13.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .217 AVG .333 .280 OBP .368 .261 SLG .472 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 7 5/2 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 14 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings