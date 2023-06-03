Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Matt Strahm, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 0-for-3 against the Royals.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .294 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In six of 10 games this season (60.0%), Adams has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.182
|.250
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.455
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander threw two innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.