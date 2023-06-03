Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto, Nico Hoerner and others when the San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs at PETCO Park on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 10 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 49 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 53 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.419/.484 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has collected 54 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.343/.395 on the year.

Bogaerts takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins May. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.339/.394 on the year.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 31 walks and 24 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .274/.368/.433 so far this season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Rays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

