Player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Jeimer Candelario and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has put up 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .269/.339/.471 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .283/.342/.452 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has put up 69 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .311/.354/.500 on the year.

Castellanos hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 1 at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 66 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.325/.397 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

