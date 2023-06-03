The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-120). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers). The average over/under set by bookmakers in Washington's past three games has been 9, a stretch during which the Nationals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 20 of its 49 games, or 40.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 56 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-17 13-15 13-13 12-18 17-19 8-12

