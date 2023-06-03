Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .264 with 23 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 54 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this season (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
- In 21 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
