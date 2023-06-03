The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .209.
  • In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In 5.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.9% of his games this season, Call has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 27
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
