The WNBA's four-game slate today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Liberty taking on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky face the New York Liberty

The Liberty take to the home court of the Sky on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 3-2

NYL Record: 3-1

3-1 CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 75.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

NYL Stats: 80.3 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 74.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (25.8 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10

-10 NYL Odds to Win: -649

-649 CHI Odds to Win: +448

+448 Total: 161 points

The Washington Mystics play host to the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-2

DAL Record: 3-1

3-1 WAS Stats: 76.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 75.3 Opp. PPG (third)

DAL Stats: 90.5 PPG (second in WNBA), 88.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (21.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (22.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 WAS Odds to Win: -291

-291 DAL Odds to Win: +229

+229 Total: 165 points

The Atlanta Dream host the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 2-2

LVA Record: 4-0

4-0 ATL Stats: 82.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

LVA Stats: 96.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 71.8 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11

-11 LVA Odds to Win: -743

-743 ATL Odds to Win: +506

+506 Total: 172 points

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks hope to pick up a road win at the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 1-2

LAS Record: 1-2

1-2 PHO Stats: 76.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 83.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

LAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (21.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.3 APG)

LAS Key Player: Chiney Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 PHO Odds to Win: -157

-157 LAS Odds to Win: +131

+131 Total: 163 points

