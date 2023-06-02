Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (24-32) at Nationals Park on Friday, June 2, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (4-4, 3.60 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 2.77 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 16 (50%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

