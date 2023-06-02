Friday's game between the Washington Nationals (24-32) and Philadelphia Phillies (25-31) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 2.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 2.77 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won nine of 20 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (240 total), Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

