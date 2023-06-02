Mystics vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Friday, June 2, 2023, the Washington Mystics (2-2) face the Dallas Wings (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-7)
|164.5
|-280
|+235
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-7.5)
|165.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-6.5)
|165.5
|-300
|+220
|Tipico
|Mystics (-6.5)
|163.5
|-360
|+210
Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Mystics put together a 16-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Wings won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Mystics and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.
- The Wings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
