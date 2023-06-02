On Friday, June 2, 2023, the Washington Mystics (2-2) face the Dallas Wings (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Mystics put together a 16-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Wings won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Mystics and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.

The Wings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

