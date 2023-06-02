The Washington Mystics (2-2) go up against the Dallas Wings (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Wings

Last year, Washington averaged 80.2 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 82.8 that Dallas allowed.

The Mystics went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 82.8 points.

Washington shot 43.9% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Dallas allowed to opponents.

The Mystics went 8-2 when they shot better than 45.9% from the field.

Washington's 33.8% three-point shooting percentage last season was only 0.5 percentage points lower than opponents of Dallas shot from deep (34.3%).

The Mystics had a 9-4 record when the team knocked down more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Dallas rebounded at a similar clip last season (34.9 and 33.8 boards per game, respectively).

Mystics Injuries