On Friday, Luis Garcia (.295 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .269 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.7% of them.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (8.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 17 games this season (34.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.230 AVG .300
.273 OBP .348
.393 SLG .400
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
8 RBI 8
5/4 K/BB 7/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went eight scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.