Lane Thomas -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • He ranks 37th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 76.4% of his games this year (42 of 55), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 28 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.286 AVG .278
.313 OBP .350
.476 SLG .361
7 XBH 2
2 HR 2
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 22/6
3 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 27
19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.