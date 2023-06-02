Lane Thomas -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 76.4% of his games this year (42 of 55), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 27 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings