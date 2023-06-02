Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in total hits (54) this season while batting .265 with 24 extra-base hits.

In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings