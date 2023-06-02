The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .269 with 23 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 158th in slugging.

In 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.

He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings