Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .270.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
