The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .270.
  • Dickerson has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Wheeler (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
